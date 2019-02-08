The Neighbourhood Watch team at St Neots have dealt with burglaries in Admirals Way and Cunningham Way and say thieves gained entry through ground floor windows and a conservatory. There were also attempted burglaries in Earl Close, Monarch Road and Peer Road.

A house in Lady Way was damaged after someone attempted to gain access via a ground floor window and the windows of a greenhouse were smashed in Ackerman Street. A vehicle has had its tyres slashed on two occasions in Darrington Close and garden ornaments were stolen from a property in Duloe Brook overnight.

A business burglary took place in Enterprise Court after the offenders smashed the front door window. A set of van keys were taken and a van was stolen from the premises. A further business burglary was carried out in the area of the Great North Road.

A number of vans were broken into overnight in the area of the Colmworth Business Park and Ouse Road and items were stolen. There have also been break-ins during the day in the car park at B&Q where the owners have thought they had locked their vehicles and notice on their return items stolen from within with no signs of forced entry.

Officers say they have also been made award of incidents of related to cold calling by potential bogus traders and are urging people not to have work done by anyone who makes an approach in this way. This type of activity should also be reported immediately to enable police to activity approach the callers. Police also need as much information as possible about descriptions and any vehicles.

INFO: If you have any information regarding these crimes or any other crimes, contact Cambridgeshire police by calling: 101 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.