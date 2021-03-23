News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Police have released CCTV footage following the theft of aircraft equipment in Ramsey

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:07 PM March 23, 2021    Updated: 4:34 PM March 23, 2021
Police have released CCTV of people they would like to speak after aircraft equipment was stolen from Ramsey.

Police have released CCTV of people they would like to speak after aircraft equipment worth hundreds of thousand of pounds was stolen from Ramsey. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police have released CCTV of people they would like to speak to after aircraft equipment worth hundreds of thousand of pounds was stolen from Ramsey.

Five people in a black Ford Transit van broke into the premises at Upwood Air Park off Ramsey Road at about 11.40pm last night March 22 and made off with equipment worth around £500,000.

Detective Sergeant Dan Bramley who is investigating, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who recognises this van or these people.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who might’ve been in the area at the time, perhaps taking a late-night walk or drawing their curtains and may have seen this vehicle or anything suspicious. Perhaps you might have CCTV at your property that captured the vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our webchat https://bit.ly/331ZSbB or by calling 101 quoting incident number 35/16891/21 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Andy Man's Club promotes men's mental health and wellbeing

New club will give men the chance to talk and promote wellbeing

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 15.

Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 15

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The old Woolworths store at 111 High Street, Huntingdon.

The history of 111 High Street in Huntingdon includes Woolworths and a...

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon
There are plans to make St Neots Market Square the cultural hub of the town.

Plans to transform St Neots Market Square take another step forward

Stephen Ferguson

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus