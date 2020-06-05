Detectives, joined by officers from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team, arrived at a property in Schole Road at about 7am. They found two dogs, which had been stolen in Bluntihsham on Wednesday (June 3), a stolen quad bike, a suspected stolen buggy and a further three vehicles linked to crime. They also discovered 16 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth more than £13,000. Two men, in their 20s and 40s, and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and remain in custody at Parkside Police Station. DC Henry Longhurst said: “This morning’s warrant has not only seen cannabis and stolen vehicles seized, but family pets returned home. Investigations into the thefts and the drugs are ongoing.”