One of the stolen vehicles recovered in the police raid at Willingham One of the stolen vehicles recovered in the police raid at Willingham

Detectives, joined by officers from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team, arrived at a property in Schole Road at about 7am.

They found two dogs, which had been stolen in Bluntihsham on Wednesday (June 3), a stolen quad bike, a suspected stolen buggy and a further three vehicles linked to crime.

They also discovered 16 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth more than £13,000.

Two men, in their 20s and 40s, and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and remain in custody at Parkside Police Station.

DC Henry Longhurst said: “This morning’s warrant has not only seen cannabis and stolen vehicles seized, but family pets returned home. Investigations into the thefts and the drugs are ongoing.”