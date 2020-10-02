Acting on information received from members of the public, officers from the Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team visited a property on Alconbury Hill yesterday afternoon (October 1).

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis at the scene and taken to Thorpe Wood police station where he remains.

They forced entry into the house and found around 370 cannabis plants with a potential street value of up to £310,000.

The plants and growing equipment have been seized.

If you suspect drug dealing or activity in your area, report it at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Drug-dealing?utm_source=alconburycannabisfarm&utm_medium=Social%20media&utm_campaign=Drugs%202020

