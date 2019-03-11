Police were on patrol in Great Whyte at about 7.30am when they saw a driver they suspected of breaking the speed limit.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver failed to stop and a chase ensued.

A spokesman for police said: “The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a pursuit began, before the driver turned down a dead end on Sargeants Close.

“The driver then ran from officers on foot and was found inside a house nearby thanks to information provided by a member of the public.”

The spokesman said a 30-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving under the influence of drugs.

The man was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, in Peterborough, for questioning.