Published: 1:38 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM January 11, 2021

Police order for and who invited youngsters to share his hot tub. - Credit: ARCHANT

A man breached the conditions of a Criminal Behaviour Order by inviting children over to his house to use his hot tub.

David McIlwain, 42, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order in June 2017, which forbade him from taking pictures of children and meeting them at pre-planned events.

However, on 22 September 2018, McIlwain communicated with a child and invited them and their friends to use the hot tub at his Ramsey home.

A concerned neighbour alerted the police after they saw three children in the hot tub with McIlwain.

When officers arrived the children had gone, but their wet footprints were visible on the patio leading from the hot tub.

You may also want to watch:

Police arrested McIlwain and seized his phone. After further examination, they discovered incriminating messages on the phone, which showed he had invited the children over for “hot tub time”.

McIlwain, of Battle Road, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. He was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (8 January). He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Sergeant Kevin Sutcliffe, who investigated, said: “McIlwain’s behaviour was against the law and I’m glad we’ve been able to step in and prevent any further inappropriate meet ups.

“Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah’s Law.

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, visit the force’s dedicated child protection web page.











