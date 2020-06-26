The order is in effect from 5pm today (June 26) until 7am on Sunday (June 28) and covers Barford Road, Buttercup Avenue, Delphinium Court and Alington Road as well as a section along the River Great Ouse.

PC Josh Ives, from the St Neots neighbourhood policing team, said: “In recent weeks we’ve received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour in particular people gathering in large groups and taking drugs at the skate park. We’ve also had reports of anti-social behaviour in the industrial estate.

“The behaviour is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of residents. The dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for police community support officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.