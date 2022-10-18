A police officer has praised a six-year-old girl who helped to save the life of her grandmother after she collapsed and fell unconscious.

Chloe Buddle was on a sleepover at her nan Julie’s house when she woke at 2am to find her grandmother has fallen out of bed and suffering a seizure brought on by hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar).

Quick-thinking Chloe managed to raise the alarm with a housing provider, which called 999, and the Sawtry Infant School pupil also alerted her great-grandparents using her 58-year-old nan’s mobile phone.

PC Sonny Pepper and PC Danielle Hunt responded to the 999 call and were greeted at the home in Stanground, Peterborough, by Chloe’s great-grandparents.

PC Pepper said: “We were shown upstairs where Chloe was sat at the foot of the bed with her nan who was unconscious. The calmness she showed was outstanding.

“We were asked by the ambulance control to complete a blood sugar test on Julie but we were unable to properly work the machine. However, Chloe took it out of our hands and completed the test which showed a result of 1.1, which is dangerously low.

“All of this from a girl so young. I truly believe she could have saved her nan’s life.”

Chloe’s 30-year-old mother, Emily Street, from Sawtry, said: “I’m so proud of Chloe. She has such a caring nature and loves to help when she can. She has always been interested in her nan’s diabetes from a young age and reminding her to check her sugar and letting her know if it’s too high or too low.



“She will always have Lucozade to hand and will help her nan have something to eat if her blood sugar is too low, as it’s not always clear.”

The incident happened on October 2 and after treatment by paramedics Julie has made a full recovery.

















ENDS





Notes to Editor: Emily and Chloe are not willing to be interviewed further but PC Pepper is. A photo of Emily and Chloe is attached for your use.





Press office: 01480 422498

Email: corporate.communications@cambs.pnn.police.uk



