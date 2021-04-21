Published: 10:28 AM April 21, 2021

Police have now named a man who died following a single-vehicle crash yesterday (April) near Somersham.

Robert Chasse, known as Bob, 74, of King Street, Somersham, was travelling on Fen Road, Pidley, at just after 1.15pm when his Toyota Avensis left the road and hit trees on a steep roadside bank.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the car.

Anyone who saw the crash should contact police online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 195 of 20 April, or call: 101.