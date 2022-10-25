Huntingdon Mayor, Cllr David Landon Cole, pays his respects at the Police Memorial Day. - Credit: Hunts Post

Huntingdon Town Council has held a special service to mark National Police Memorial Day in recognition and remembrance of police personnel.

Arranged in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the service took place at All Saints Church on October 23.

There was a spoken Act of Remembrance for those who have lost their lives during service with the Constabulary.

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Jennifer Crompton, paid her respects at the memorial day in Huntingdon. - Credit: Hunts Post

Police officers from three former constituent forces, The Borough of Huntingdon, Cambridge Borough Police and Mid Anglia Constabulary, were also remembered.

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, said “Cambridgeshire Constabulary today continues the legacy of the three former police forces in our area in keeping our towns secure and our residents safe.

Cllr David Landon Cole lays a floral tribute at The Thinking Soldier War Memorial on the Market Square. - Credit: Hunts Post

"It's always a difficult job, and it's all too often a dangerous job.

"I am glad that Huntingdon can take a moment to recognise the sacrifice of the more than 5,000 police officers across the country who have given their lives in the line of duty".

A police officer lays a floral tribute during the Police Memorial Day. - Credit: Hunts Post

Following the service and a one minute's silence was held and floral tributes were laid at the Thinking Soldier War Memorial on the Market Square, allowing the public to reflect on the bravery of the lives lost.