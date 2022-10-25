Police Memorial Day service held in Huntingdon
- Credit: Hunts Post
Huntingdon Town Council has held a special service to mark National Police Memorial Day in recognition and remembrance of police personnel.
Arranged in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the service took place at All Saints Church on October 23.
There was a spoken Act of Remembrance for those who have lost their lives during service with the Constabulary.
Police officers from three former constituent forces, The Borough of Huntingdon, Cambridge Borough Police and Mid Anglia Constabulary, were also remembered.
Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, said “Cambridgeshire Constabulary today continues the legacy of the three former police forces in our area in keeping our towns secure and our residents safe.
"It's always a difficult job, and it's all too often a dangerous job.
"I am glad that Huntingdon can take a moment to recognise the sacrifice of the more than 5,000 police officers across the country who have given their lives in the line of duty".
Following the service and a one minute's silence was held and floral tributes were laid at the Thinking Soldier War Memorial on the Market Square, allowing the public to reflect on the bravery of the lives lost.