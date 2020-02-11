Graphics created by Cambridgeshire Police as part of the campaign. Graphics created by Cambridgeshire Police as part of the campaign.

Cambridgeshire police have launched a week-long campaign, to reduce the number of rapes and sexual assaults in the county.

The campaign, which was launched on Monday, will run during the build-up to Valentine's Day, will aim to raise awareness of misconceptions surrounding consent and highlight the support options available to victims of rape and serious sexual offences.

DI Iain Moor, from the force's Rape Investigation Team, said: "Sexual offences can happen to anybody. We often see suspected offenders claiming the contact between them and the victim was consensual, but the victim has made it clear it is not. We hope that this campaign will deliver a clear message that only a yes means yes.

"Throughout this campaign we want to dispel any myths surrounding consent and push the topic of consent to the forefront of everyone's mind, as we approach a period synonymous with romantic endeavours."

Graphics created by Cambridgeshire Police as part of the campaign. Graphics created by Cambridgeshire Police as part of the campaign.

Last year, the number of sexual offences reported in Cambridgeshire reached its annual peak in February, with 788 incidents highlighted to the force.

The week of action will include Safer Internet Day on Tuesday 11 February. The day of action aims to encourage conversations on online issues and raise awareness of the potential dangers online.

DI Moor added: "With this campaign we also hope to spread the message that online dating can be a healthy, fun way of meeting people, but it is vital that you prioritise your safety when speaking to strangers.

"While the majority of people using online dating sites / apps are doing so with honest intentions, our experiences show us that there are people on there who display sexual predatory behaviour."