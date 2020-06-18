The emails claim there has been an issue with a “payment”, asking for the reader to click on a link to submit their bank details.

A post on Policing Huntingdonshire this afternoon (June 16) reads: “If you receive a similar email from British Gas or any other company, check the sender’s details to see if it’s a genuine email address, before trusting any links you have been sent.

“If in doubt don’t click any links and look up the company’s phone number online to contact them about any potential issues with payments. If it’s genuine you can pay over the phone.”

It comes as officers from St Neots visited a house in Kimbolton yesterday (June 15) after reports of a rogue trader offering gardening services.