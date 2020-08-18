Fraudsters posing as council workers have called at houses in Huntingdonshire claiming there is “an issue with loft insulation”, police say.
The warning issued by Cambridgeshire Police this afternoon (August 18) comes after they were made aware of the scam.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Please be wary of cold callers, especially those wanting personal details or access to your home.
“If you aren’t expecting to hear from a salesperson or business, be cautious of your dealings with them.
“Do not feel pressured into handing over money or bank account details to pay for a product or service that you weren’t planning to buy before they called or arrived at your door.”
For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3aAyiUj