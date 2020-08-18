The warning issued by Cambridgeshire Police this afternoon (August 18) comes after they were made aware of the scam.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Please be wary of cold callers, especially those wanting personal details or access to your home.

“If you aren’t expecting to hear from a salesperson or business, be cautious of your dealings with them.

“Do not feel pressured into handing over money or bank account details to pay for a product or service that you weren’t planning to buy before they called or arrived at your door.”

For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3aAyiUj