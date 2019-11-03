Officers on patrol in Eaton Socon last night came across an illegal rave in an industrial unit in Chester Road at about 11.30pm.

More than 35 police officers from Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire Police attended the rave and a dispersal order was put in place to prevent further people attending.

As a result more than 200 people were dispersed from the area.

Two people have been arrested - one man on suspicion of drug driving and the other on suspicion of failing to comply with the dispersal order.

Officers were at the scene this morning as the last of the attendees leave the location.