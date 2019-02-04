The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon (January 30), with a wallet stolen from an unlocked van in The Highway.

Residents are being reminded to keep windows and doors locked, and discouraged form leaving valuable items in their vehicles.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “There are some simple steps to take to help keep your vehicle secure and protect you from becoming a victim of crime. It is advised that you:

“Ensure all doors, windows and sunroofs are closed and locked when leaving your vehicle unattended.

“Never leave valuables in your vehicle and keep any other possessions out of sight. Remove your sat nav and its holder and wipe away any window suction marks as these could indicate a sat nav is stored in your vehicle. If you use a vehicle for maintenance purposes, it is advisable not to leave tools or other working materials in a vehicle unoccupied or overnight, as works vehicles are commonly targeted by criminals.”

Anybody who saw anything suspicious or who was in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 276 Further advice can be found on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website at www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/vehicle-security.