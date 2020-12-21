Published: 10:41 AM December 21, 2020

Cambridgeshire police officers are investigating the death of a man from Tilbrook. Police were contacted at 11.41am on Tuesday December 15 with reports two men had been seriously injured in Covington Road, Tilbrook. Officers attended the scene, along with paramedics and the air ambulance. James Hunter, 62, of Covington Road, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment, but he died on Friday December 18. His death is being treated as suspicious. A post mortem carried out on Saturday December 19 concluded Mr Hunter died as a result of traumatic head injuries. Another man, who was in his 50s, died at the scene on Tuesday. His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be handed to the coroner. Officers believe this to be an isolated incident, but an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should speak to an operator via the police online web chat, quoting incident 157 of 15 December or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.



