St Neots Policing team PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

Police in St Neots are cracking down on drivers who speed and are asking the public to help.

They are asking the public whether they consider speeding to be an issue and to comment on their Policing for Huntingdonshire Facebook page.

Cambridgeshire Police said in a Facebook post: “St Neots neighbourhood policing team are continuing to work hard to crackdown on speeding drivers but we need your help.

“Where do you consider speeding to be an issue? Comment below with the roads/areas you would like us to target.”

You can visit their ‘Policing for Huntingdonshire’ Facebook page for to leave your comments.