An online page has been set up to provide information and there is also a form to report people who are breaking the rules.

Members of the public can also report businesses who are ignoring Government regulations.

In a statement, the force said: “The force is seeking to resolve situations where people appear to be, or are, contravening the Government advice on physical social distancing, and the stay at home measures, without resorting to enforcement. However, those who repeatedly break the rules, despite warnings, will face fines.”

The public are urged to only report something if they feel there is a significant issue or breach which they think officers need to know about.

“Officers will not be dispatched for minor infringements of the coronavirus restrictions, but mass gatherings should be reported so they can be dealt with appropriately,” the statement continued.

“Officers will do everything possible to advise people on the guidelines and ensure as many people as possible help protect the NHS by staying at home and saving lives.

The new page has been set up on the force website - www.cambs.police.uk/coronavirus - where people will be able to look at some frequently asked questions, report individuals breaching the restrictions and find out contact details for the local council to report businesses.