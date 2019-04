Police are appealing for information to help locate Peter Carass, who was last seen in the St Neots at 12.30pm.

A spokesman confirmed that a police helicopter was dispatched and was involved in the search for him at about 9pm.

Peter is described at a white male, 5ft 10”, with short brown hair, and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a green coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If anyone has any information, it can be reported to police on 101.