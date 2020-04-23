Whilst looking after the community, Cambridgeshire police have been delivering flowers to shops and pharmacies in Cambridge and St Ives.

They have distributed flowers to shops such as Aldi UK, Superdrug and Boots, in St Ives

They wanted to express their gratitude for all the hard work that these members of staff are doing at this time to keep the pharmacies and shops running.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire police said: “While on patrol this week we’ve had the absolute pleasure of delivering flowers to just a few of the key workers across the south of the county.

“Thanks to a generous donation from Arrington Garden Centre & Cafe, we were able to put smiles on the faces of staff at Aldi UK, Boots UK, BP, Co-op, Iceland Foods, Lidl GB, Lloyds Pharmacy, Poundstretcher, Royal Mail Sainsbury’s, Superdrug, Tesco, Waitrose & Partners as well as some independent pharmacies.

“Thank you all.”