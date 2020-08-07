Emergency services were called at about 7.30am today, August 7, with reports of a collision between a car and two lorries on the A1 northbound at Brampton.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene and the northbound carriageway is currently blocked.

One of the lorry drivers has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and is on route to custody.

The driver of the other lorry has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

We are working with partners to manage the incident given the road closure and the warmer weather as many drivers have found themselves caught up in the tailbacks.

Police and the Highways Agency are re-routing traffic to minimise further disruption.

Agencies are also focussing on conducting welfare checks and suppling bottled water to those stuck in their vehicles as temperatures begin to rise.

We want to assure the public we are doing all we can to clear the road and get people moving.