Samuel Marshall, 31, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm when prohibited, possession of a shotgun without a certificate and having an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced to 13 months in prison when he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (April 23).

After arresting Marshall for separate offences in Pettis Road, St Ives, in September last year, police discovered the shotgun and ammunition inside a black holdall in his car. They also found a baton in another vehicle.

A mobile phone was seized and a video of Marshall firing the shotgun into the air was found.

Detective Constable Craig Mcpherson said: “There was no reasonable explanation for Marshall to own the shotgun. Thankfully these weapons are no longer in his possession.”

