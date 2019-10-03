The new officers paraded in front of family and friends, before being inspected by Chief Constable Nick Dean, police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite and chief finance officer Niki Howard at force headquarters in Huntingdon.

The recruits join policing with diverse backgrounds including teaching, car sales, fitness instructing and plastering.

Having successfully completed 16 weeks of training, the police constables will now be posted across the county to begin their careers working hard to keep Cambridgeshire safe.

The ceremony brings the number of new recruits who have passed out since July to 60.

The force continues to recruit for new police constables and people are invited to apply via the force website.

Chief Constable Dean congratulated the new recruits and welcomed them to the constabulary.

In a speech at the ceremony he said: "You have done tremendously well to be standing where you are today. The feat you have gone through to do so cannot be underestimated.

"You're now in a position to build trust and confidence within our local communities, and work with your colleagues to maintain peace by detecting and preventing crime. Take every opportunity that comes before you and you will not be disappointed.

"Policing is challenging, complex and at times frustrating, but it is always worthwhile. You have joined a fantastic family. Work hard, challenge yourself and remember you are now the face of British policing."