The Huntingdon neighbourhood team attended Coppers Court on Wednesday (July 22) to carry out a section 23 misuse of drugs act warrant.

They seized cannabis and some cannabis edibles as well as other drug paraphernalia.

A man in his 20s was reported for drug offences.

If you suspect drug dealing in your area you can report it online, as police say it helps build up an intelligence picture.

