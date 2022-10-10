PC Sam Sparkes said it is "devastating" telling families their loved ones won't be coming home because of a road traffic collision. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) who supports families following the death of a loved one on our roads is pleading with the public to listen to safety advice and stick to the speed limits.

As part of the National Police Chiefs Council's (NPCC) national speed operation, PC Sam Sparkes, who works for the Road Policing collaborated unit in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire, has spoken out after consoling families for many years.

Sam’s job is to tell families that their loved ones will not be coming home because they’ve been killed in a road traffic collision.

She provides support and information to help families come to terms with what has happened and talk them through any criminal proceedings taking place.

Sam said: “It is devastating to tell families that their loved one has been killed or seriously injured in a crash.

"People react differently, and it is my job to manage the many emotions that family members have.

“I have been to many road traffic collisions where speed was a factor and could have simply been avoided.

“My message is simple, please do not risk your life, and that of other people by speeding – stick to the limits to make sure you arrive back home to your family safely.”

Since the start of 2021, there have been 296 fatalities and serious injuries on the roads across Beds, Cambs and Herts due to speeding drivers.

Enforcement as part of the NPCC national speed operation will run between October 17 and October 30 2022.

Social media messaging encouraging people to stick to the speed limit begins today (October 10).

The campaign coincides with Project EDWARD’s (Every Day Without A Road Death) week of action, which runs between October 17 and October 21.

The team will travel around the UK to share good practices to inspire safety on our roads. The theme for 2022 is Changing Minds, Changing Behaviour.

In Cambridgeshire, officers will be patrolling accident hotspots and carrying out speed checks across the county as part of the campaign.

For more information on speeding, the penalties and the dangers it can cause, visit the force's dedicated web page.