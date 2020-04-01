Officers from the community action team have said groups of people have been meeting at Hinchingbrooke Country Park to walk dogs.

Police officers from the community action team visited the beauty spot today (March 31) after being alerted to the meet-ups.

The news comes as people have been told to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak and only leave home for essential items and for exercise.

A post on Policing Huntingdonshire read: “Our community action team have been at Hinchingbrooke Country Park today following reports of people meeting in groups or travelling to the park to exercise or walk dogs.

“The advice is not to drive unless absolutely necessary and carry out daily exercise close to your home.”