Prior to resigning from Cambridgeshire Constabulary last week, DC Ryan Jeary, who was based at headquarters in Huntingdon, admitted that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

On Monday (October 21) a panel in Peterborough found the former officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour for confidentiality and discreditable conduct.

The conduct relates to a domestic assault in December 2016 and a breach of the Data Protection Act in June 2017.

The panel agreed that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have been dismissed had he remained a serving officer.