Police move in to close house after reports of anti-social behaviour
A home in St Neots has been issued with a closure order following recent anti-social behaviour.
The order was issued to 4 Ushers Court, Great North Road, on June 22 after a successful application from St Neots neighbourhood team to Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.
The action came as a result of frequent reports of anti-social behaviour, drug use and dealing and associated criminal behaviour including violence.
A closure order was granted and the property will be closed for two months.
PC Smith, from the St Neots Neighbourhood Team, said: “Thanks to vigilant members of the public raising concerns for the welfare of the occupants and reports of on-going anti-social behaviour we were able to submit an application to safeguard the individuals from further harm and prevent anyone visiting.
“We hope the order will also significantly reduce the impact on the local residents and allow them and their families to be in their homes without feeling intimidated.”
The closure order states the house be closed in accordance with the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014 and only permits access to the tenants and emergency services until August 21. If anyone is found on the premises unlawfully they render themselves liable to arrest.
