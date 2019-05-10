Both private and public property is being targeted in this spate of graffiti. Both private and public property is being targeted in this spate of graffiti.

The spray-painted 'tags' appeared across the two towns over the last few days, with incidents recorded in Ambury Road South and the underpass at the top of Ambury Road, in Huntingdon.

There have also been reports of similar graffiti on the Oxmoor and near Princes Street car park, in Huntingdon.

The graffiti appears to say 'Gone' and police are asking member of the public to come forward if they have an understanding of the meaning behind it.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "We are particularly interested in identifying a graffiti tag that features in a number of the reports. Anyone who recognises the tag is asked to e-mail huntscops@cambs.pnn.police quoting incident number CC-09052019-0279."