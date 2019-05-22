Officers have issued a closure order at a property in Kings Road, St Neots. Officers have issued a closure order at a property in Kings Road, St Neots.

Officers issued the tenants with a notice on Monday (20 May), meaning over the following 48 hours any person found inside who is not a legal tenant or the homeowner is committing a criminal offence.

Following this an application was made to Cambridge Magistrates' Court for a full closure to be granted, which was approved and issued yesterday (Tuesday, 21 May), meaning the flat is under police control until 20 August.

The current occupiers are given one occasion to access the premises with a designated police or council officer to collect their personal belongings.

Sgt Adam Bagulay said: "We had significant reason to believe the property was being used in the supply of illegal drugs.

"Thanks to the closure we have taken over the property and undoubtedly disrupted criminal activity in the area.

"We understand drug supply is a concern for the community and will continue to use all the powers available to us to target it.

"I would encourage the public to report any information they have about drug activity in the area."

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.