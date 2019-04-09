Officers recovered what they believe to be several stolen vehicles, including a digger, caravan, and quad bike from a property. In a tweet, the rural crime action team said: [We] assisted with a warrant in Hemingford Grey this morning. One male suspect arrested. Stolen items recovered include a digger, caravan, road roller, trailer and a quad bike. A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: A 48-year-old man from the Huntingdonshire area was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and remains in police custody.