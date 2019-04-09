Some of the items recovered by police which they suspect may have been stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS Some of the items recovered by police which they suspect may have been stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Officers recovered what they believe to be several stolen vehicles, including a digger, caravan, and quad bike from a property.

In a tweet, the rural crime action team said: “[We] assisted with a warrant in Hemingford Grey this morning. One male suspect arrested. Stolen items recovered include a digger, caravan, road roller, trailer and a quad bike.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “A 48-year-old man from the Huntingdonshire area was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and remains in police custody.”