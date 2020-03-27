The man, wearing a camouflage jacket and a pale BB cap, was carrying a skateboard but made off on foot just after 6.30pm last night (March 26).

He has not yet been traced – but did leave his skateboard at the store on Abbots Ripton Road.

The board was of the Penny brand range and which a funky pop art design worth up to £100.

Policing Huntingdonshire posted a picture of it online with the hashtag #WasItWheelyWorthIt?

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers were out on a proactive patrol in Huntingdon at 6.37pm last night when they spotted a suspected shoplifter leave the Tesco store on Abbots Ripton Road.

“We are investigating the shoplifting incident and anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident number 296 of March 26.”