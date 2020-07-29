The Hunts Post understands police negotiators are talking to the female who is on the roof of the Boots store.

The High Street has been condoned off.

In a statement issued in the last few minutes, Cambridgeshire police, said: “We were called today (July 29) at 3.13pm to reports of concern for a person on St Benedict’s Street Huntingdon. Officers remain at the scene and the road has been closed as a precaution.”