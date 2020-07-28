Police say that he has been bailed to return on August 19.

It comes as part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary.

The force’s two burglary squads began the day rounding up seven outstanding suspects in Cambridge, Ely, St Ives and Peterborough on July 22.

They also hosted a live Q&A on Facebook for homeowners across Cambridgeshire as part of the campaign.

The event, which has had more than 13,000 views, gave residents the opportunity to capitalise on the expertise of crime reduction officers and get the best tips on how to keep their homes secure.

Detective Inspector Mark Barker, who runs the southern burglary team, said: “Wednesday’s activity has meant several investigations have now been significantly progressed, with some now heading to court in the not too distant future.

“Tackling burglary remains a priority for the force and I would like to reassure the public that our officers work around the clock to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit https://bit.ly/2CWcsOD