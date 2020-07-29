A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after being stopped by police in Huntingdon late last night.

The 40-year-old, from Hampshire, was stopped by officers from the Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

Officers boxed the car in, to stop the man from escaping and he was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remains in custody.

They were alerted by the vehicle when details flagged up on their ANPR heading into Cambridgeshire.

Investigations are ongoing and police in a Facebook post wrote: “Remember, we can’t be everywhere but we could be anywhere.”

In the post they also praised the police teams and said: “Great work by officers from our Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit (RPU) who stopped a car in Huntingdon late last night.

“The vehicle was thought to be linked to a kidnap outside of the county. It pinged up on ANPR heading into Cambridgeshire and our officers were soon on their way.”