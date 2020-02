Anais Lewis, 16, was last seen in Cambridge on Wednesday, February 19.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Anais' welfare and would like to trace her as soon as possible.

Anais is described as 5" 8', slim, with blond/brown hair. She frequently wears camouflage clothing, a black coat with fur around the hood and Nike boots.

Anyone with information on Anais' whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 169 of February 19.