The order, which grants police powers to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social, will be available over the weekend. The order covers St Ives town and Needingworth and has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. It allows PCSOs and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest. Sergeant Alice Draper, from the St Ives neighbourhood policing team, said: