Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:57 PM June 7, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM June 7, 2021
Police are appealing to trace missing man Nathan Cowell

Police are appealing to trace missing man Nathan Cowell. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing man from Huntingdon.

Nathan Cowell, 29, was last seen at the Riverside Car Park, in Riverside Road, at just after 8pm yesterday (June 6).

He has not returned to his home in Huntingdon or turned up to work today.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Nathan's welfare and searches are being carried out in the area as part of efforts to locate him.

Nathan is described as 5' 9", of medium build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers with a white sports t-shirt with the number 17 on the back.

Anyone who has seen Nathan or who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact Cambs Police via 101 or web-chat quoting incident 109 of June 7.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

