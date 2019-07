Emergency services were called to a garden fire at The Grove at about 2.10am. The fire had spread to the side of a bungalow.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/47146/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.