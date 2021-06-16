News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man dies following collision near Bluntisham

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:32 PM June 16, 2021   
Police appeal for witnesses after Bluntisham fatal.

Police appeal for witnesses after Bluntisham fatal. - Credit: ARCHANT

A man has died following a collision on the A1123 yesterday (June 15).

The incident, involving a white Ford Ranger and a grey Citroen DS3, happened at 3.45pm near Bluntisham.

The driver or the Ford, a man in his 60s from Earith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 20s from Downham Market, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chatonline forms or 101 quoting incident 334 of 15 June.

Huntingdon News

