At about 11.45am on October 5, a girl, aged 13, was assaulted outside a shop on Huntingdon High Street.

During the second incident, a 12-year-old girl was assaulted in St Neots Road, St Neots, at about 4.30pm on October 8.

Both girls were uninjured as a result of the incidents.

PC Emily Heriot said: "This was a traumatic experience for the victims and I would urge anyone who has information about the incident, or who recognises the man in the CCTV image, to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/71238/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.