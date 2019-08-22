Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at a house in The Grove at around 12.30am today (Thursday).

Crews arrived to find the front door of a bungalow on fire, which was spreading inside the property. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel and a jet to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 2.45am.

One man was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and Cambridgeshire police is asking for people to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report onlinewww.cambs.police.uk/report with reference 35/59907/19.