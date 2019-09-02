Officers were called to Overcote Lane, to reports of a man being assaulted on the playing fields by a group of people on Thursday.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "At about 11.30pm on Thursday (29 August) the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted by a group of men who then fled the scene.

"Officers attended and gave first aid before paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for serious, but not life threatening, injuries."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/61883/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.