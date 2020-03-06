Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Abbotsley yesterday (5 March).

At about 4.05pm, a red Volkswagen Golf was travelling along the B1046 from the direction of Great Gransden when it came off the road and entered a ditch.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services attended the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 37-year-old man from Bedford, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in critical condition.

The road was re-opened just before 10pm.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or the events leading up to it, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 309 of the 5 March. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.