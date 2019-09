Firefighters from Sawtry were called to a van fire in Beaumaris Road at about 10.50pm.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

The crew returned to their station by 12.10am.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.