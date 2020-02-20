Cambridgeshire police are appealing for information following a house fire in Warboys, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Huntingdon and Ramsey were called to reports of an unoccupied house alight yesterday (Wednesday) at around 8:15pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said: "Firefighters used a hose reel and jet to extinguish the fire.

"Both crews returned to their stations by 10.20pm."

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111