According to Cambridgeshire police, the victim was walking on the footpath between St Neots Road and Eaton Ford at about 7.35pm when she was grabbed and threatened by an unknown man.

The man is described as being white, aged mid-20s to early 30s, of an athletic build with medium length light-coloured hair and a messy beard.

The man was wearing a blue hooded jacket, dark trousers, dark sunglasses and dark trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the man described in the area at the time of the incident should call 101 quoting 35/43241/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.