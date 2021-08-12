Published: 2:57 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM August 12, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Huntingdon.

Emergency services were called to Beaton Crescent just before 8pm yesterday August 11 with reports a man had attempted to rob a group of teenagers.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the back and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Harbour said: “We would like to appeal to dog walkers and other members of the public who might’ve been in the area of ‘spider park’ or around Coneygear Road and might have seen something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact our web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting 35/53442/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.