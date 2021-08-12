News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

14-year-old boy struck in attempted robbery in Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:57 PM August 12, 2021    Updated: 3:18 PM August 12, 2021
Emergency services were called to Beaton Crescent

Emergency services were called to Beaton Crescent just before 8pm yesterday with reports a man had attempted to rob a group of teenagers. - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Huntingdon.

Emergency services were called to Beaton Crescent just before 8pm yesterday August 11 with reports a man had attempted to rob a group of teenagers.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the back and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Harbour said: “We would like to appeal to dog walkers and other members of the public who might’ve been in the area of ‘spider park’ or around Coneygear Road and might have seen something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact our web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting 35/53442/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mel Coloma, from Huntingdon, works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital - but she could have been a Spice Girl.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Huntingdon singer almost a Spice Girl works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Church Street in St Neots will be closed to traffic. 

Delays expected as road in St Neots closes until September

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The 2021 Huntingdon Carnival will take place on August 7/8.

Flypast and family fun at Huntingdon Carnival

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Music Box in St Ives has now been converted into flats. 

Property of the Week

Look inside new £260,000 luxury flats at former 90s nightclub

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon