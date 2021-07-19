News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Police appeal for information after car hit railings in St Neots

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:41 AM July 19, 2021   
Police appeal after car hit railings in Cromwell Road in St Neots on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information after a car hit railings in Cromwell Road in St Neots on Sunday. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision yesterday (Sunday) in Cromwell Road, Eynesbury.

The crash involved a black Range Rover Sport and happened at just before midday.

The vehicle had just turned right into Cromwell Road, from Potton Road, before crashing into metal railings.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was not seriously injured but her condition deteriorated and she was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge. A child passenger was unhurt.

Officers would like to thank a local resident who provided refreshments at the scene.

Anyone who saw the collision, or vehicle in the lead up to it, is asked to call 101 quoting incident 209 of July 18.

St Neots News

