Police were called in the early hours of this morning (June 23) to reports of a break-in at the Esso garage in Cambridge Street.

Officers attending the scene discovered substantial damage to the entrance of the store, where a car had been driven into the shutters to gain entry.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver coloured vehicle, no arrests have been made.

The total value of the property stolen is unknown at this time and officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this should call police on 101 quoting ref: 0001 of 23 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.